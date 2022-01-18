2h ago
China Takes Up Tools, Fed Done Deal, U.K.-U.S. Talks: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- China’s central bank pledged to use more monetary policy tools to spur the economy and ease credit stress
- Bloomberg Economics saw a clear signal from the PBoC
- China’s economy grew a strong 8.1% in 2021, a number seemingly at odds with headlines about a crashing property market and a crackdown on tech companies
- Bloomberg Economics says a Fed March hike is almost a done deal
- Women will soon form the majority of the Fed’s seven-member board for the first time in its 108-year history
- The U.S. and U.K. plan to announce the start of talks to ease steel and aluminum tariffs that the Trump administration imposed
- Most countries are now striving to live alongside Covid. China, where it first emerged, is in an alternate reality, wedded to zero-tolerance
- Australian household sentiment dropped this month in response to a surge of virus cases that exacerbated existing supply chain problems
- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda looked to quash speculation that the phasing out of stimulus is anywhere near the horizon
- Japan kept its monthly economic assessment unchanged, sticking to the view that a recovery is continuing
- The ECB’s inflation forecasts aren’t a “blind certitude” and the institution will take action if the price surge proves more persistent
- There’s more at stake than a rate hike at the next BOE meeting
- A mental health crisis among working-age Britons made worse by the coronavirus pandemic is driving U.K. labor shortages
