(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia.  Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.

  • China’s central bank pledged to use more monetary policy tools to spur the economy and ease credit stress
    • Bloomberg Economics saw a clear signal from the PBoC
    • China’s economy grew a strong 8.1% in 2021, a number seemingly at odds with headlines about a crashing property market and a crackdown on tech companies
  • Bloomberg Economics says a Fed March hike is almost a done deal
    • Women will soon form the majority of the Fed’s seven-member board for the first time in its 108-year history
  • The U.S. and U.K. plan to announce the start of talks to ease steel and aluminum tariffs that the Trump administration imposed
  • Most countries are now striving to live alongside Covid. China, where it first emerged, is in an alternate reality, wedded to zero-tolerance
  • Australian household sentiment dropped this month in response to a surge of virus cases that exacerbated existing supply chain problems
  • Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda looked to quash speculation that the phasing out of stimulus is anywhere near the horizon
    • Japan kept its monthly economic assessment unchanged, sticking to the view that a recovery is continuing
  • The ECB’s inflation forecasts aren’t a “blind certitude” and the institution will take action if the price surge proves more persistent
  • There’s more at stake than a rate hike at the next BOE meeting
  • A mental health crisis among working-age Britons made worse by the coronavirus pandemic is driving U.K. labor shortages

