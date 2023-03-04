(Bloomberg) -- China sets its economic growth target at around 5% for this year, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a government report of the country‘s annual meeting of parliament.

China sets 2023 government budget deficit target of 3% of gross domestic product, Reuters said, widening from a deficit goal of about 2.8% last year.

Consumer price index is set at about 3% for 2023, unchanged from last year’s target, Reuters added.

