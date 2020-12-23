Dec 23, 2020
China Targets Inequality, Big 2021 Calls, U.K.-EU Deal: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The Chinese Communist Party’s new pledge to fix the “demand side” of the economy has prompted expectations the leadership will implement more egalitarian policies to stimulate consumer spending
- From U.S. inflation scares to the ECB’s inflation target, to Bank of Japan ETF purchases and RBI rate cuts, 2021 promises a lot of big decisions that policy makers have to get right, says Tom Orlik
- Britain and the EU look set to seal a historic post-Brexit trade accord in time for Christmas after negotiators reached the outline of a deal
- A growing number of borrowers in Asia Pacific are getting loans whose interest rates are linked to meeting sustainability goals
- U.S. consumer spending and incomes fell more than forecast in November and filings for unemployment benefits remained elevated
- Even as Canadian policy makers ramp up Covid-19 restrictions, economists are becoming more optimistic about the outlook
- The Bank of Thailand is likely to retain its focus on the Baht in 2021, writes Tamara Mast Henderson, after extending its policy pause
- You’ve heard about a V-, U-, and K-shaped recovery by now. But what about Baa?
- Stephanie Flanders and Lucy Meakin ponder in their weekly podcast whether the pandemic is the answer to the productivity puzzle
- Zaw Moe Ko was happy that his boss in Myanmar’s commercial center of Yangon pays him in dollars -- until the pandemic struck. Now he can’t get rid of them fast enough
