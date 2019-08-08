(Bloomberg) -- China is stepping up a crackdown on gambling activity by its citizens offshore, threatening what has become a lucrative industry for gaming operators in places like the Philippines.

China’s embassy in Manila put out a strongly worded statement Thursday, saying casinos in the Southeast Asian nation are targeting its citizens, and that any form of gambling by Chinese people in overseas casinos -- including online and via phone -- is illegal.

The statement, which said that a “huge amount” of gambling-related funds is flowing illegally out of China and into the Philippines, follows a run of Chinese state media coverage critical of internet and phone gambling over the past month. In a Xinhua story July 12, China’s minister for public security, Zhao Kezhi, said it was necessary to crack down on the “cross-border online gambling problem” because of public concern.

The gaming regulator in Macau, the only place in China where casinos are legal, has also forbidden junket operators licensed there from using the territory as a settling platform for gambling services provided elsewhere, according to people familiar with the matter.

Online and phone betting in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries by Chinese customers many miles away has exploded in the last few years.

The demand comes largely from two types of activity. In online gambling, small-time bettors wager as little as 10 yuan each time while watching live streams of the proceedings on their smart phones. Then there is proxy betting, its richer, better-dressed cousin, where high rollers communicate with staffers wearing headsets at baccarat tables in offshore casinos. Proxy betting now accounts for 40% of the $1 billion VIP gaming market in the Philippines, according to brokerage CICC.

Illegal Flows

“A conservative estimate shows that gambling-related funds flowing illegally out of China and into the Philippines amounts to hundreds of millions of yuan every year,” said the Chinese embassy statement. “There are analysts who believe that part of the illegal gambling funds has flown into local real estate markets and other sectors in the Philippines.”

China’s pushback comes as Macau grapples with a drop in high rollers, which account for 55% of the world’s biggest gambling hub’s $40 billion in annual revenue. Many of them have taken their business to Southeast Asian nations like the Philippines, where proxy gambling is permitted, although it is banned in Macau, Singapore and Australia. The drop in VIP takings has put pressure on growth in Macau, and forced casinos to widen their appeal by building theme parks and concert halls for middle-class tourists.

Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau declined to comment on the directive sent to junket operators. The ban on junkets using Macau as a settling platform for overseas gambling services kicked in from Aug. 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the order has not been made public.

Junkets and Macau-based casinos with operations in Southeast Asia are already starting to halt proxy betting and video gaming services. Concern over the crackdown has hit Macau casino stocks, with a Bloomberg Intelligence index of the biggest companies down 15% since the first critical media reports were published on July 8.

The Chinese embassy statement said that the rise of online gambling has resulted in an increase in crimes and social problems in China. Online gambling connected with telecom fraud has “caused huge losses to the victims and their families,” the statement said.

Proxy betting is a channel for money laundering, according to a 2017 U.S. government report, because the practice allows players to conceal their identities. Some Philippines lawmakers want casinos to be placed on a list of institutions monitored for money laundering due to high profile incidents, like a 2016 heist of $81 million from Bangladesh’s foreign reserves, which were routed through a Philippine casino, a junket operator and a gaming-room promoter.

