(Bloomberg) -- China plans to slap tariffs on U.S. natural gas exports as trade tensions escalate, a likely setback for the burgeoning energy relationship between the two economies.

The Asian nation said in a statement Tuesday it would levy a 10 percent duty on liquefied natural gas starting Sept. 24 in retaliation for a fresh round of tariffs announced Monday by the U.S. The move adds new pressure on the U.S. industry, which is competing with Russia, Australia and Qatar for market share in China, the world’s biggest gas buyer.

U.S. LNG had originally been earmarked for a 25 percent tariff, according to a list published last month.

