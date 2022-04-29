China Tech Gauge Surges Most in Six Weeks Ahead of Month End

(Bloomberg) -- China tech shares surged by the most in six weeks on Friday, as investors looked to reposition holdings ahead of the end of the month.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 7%, the most intraday since March 17, led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and GDS Holdings Ltd.

Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.

“There are some new buying orders when the market is rolling forward monthly Hang Seng futures exposure today, after futures settlement yesterday,” said Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment Corp. “Some investors may be betting on a short rebound in technology stocks, as they are announcing earnings in May.”

The tech gauge is on track for a fourth day of gains.

