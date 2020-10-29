(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

China unveiled the first glimpses of its economic plans for the next five years, promising to develop a technological powerhouse as it emphasized quality of growth over speed

Alternative, high-frequency data show that economic activity in advanced economies has weakened over the course of October, according to Bloomberg Economics

Hong Kong’s economy is showing the first signs of emerging from a crippling recession sparked by political unrest last year and deepened by the global pandemic

The fight for the soul of the Democratic Party is reflected in the diversity of the 10 people who have the most influence on economic policy in the circle surrounding Joe Biden

ECB chief Christine Lagarde said there is “little doubt” that policy makers will agree on a new package of monetary stimulus

Meantime, France wants to limit the drop in economic activity to 15% during its second lockdown, while Germany is promising “massive” support for firms affected by its month-long, partial shutdown

The U.S. economy’s record surge has already given way to more moderate growth, with a fresh jump in Covid infections and a deadlock over further stimulus threatening to weigh on activity

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pulling a “political stunt” and holding up a stimulus bill by refusing to offer compromises, in an escalation of finger-pointing

Taiwan has so far managed to remain something of a haven from the coronavirus and the uncertainties of increasing U.S.-China tension

Pakistan’s decision to loosen pandemic restrictions early has helped the nation’s exports emerge stronger than its South Asian peers

Stephanie Flanders and Lucy Meakin discuss how the world can rebuild greener after the Covid-19 pandemic, in their weekly podcast

