(Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese technology stocks resumed Thursday as investors awaited Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings and weighed the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 3.9% to the lowest since the gauge was introduced in mid-2020, cutting short a rebound in the previous session. Investors expecting that the worst of China’s tech crackdown is over were dealt a blow last week, as new measures prompted a downward spiral in stocks from Friday.

Alibaba shares fell to a record in Hong Kong on Thursday ahead of results that may show the e-commerce giant’s slowest ever growth in quarterly revenue. Kuaishou Technology also dragged the tech gauge lower after announcing it will no longer feature goods from Alibaba’s Taobao in the app’s live-streaming from next month.

The Hang Seng Tech gauge briefly breached the lower end of its bollinger band early Thursday, a technical indicator that shows shares are being oversold. The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid to a seven-week low, as regional stocks tumbled following a report that President Vladimir Putin has decided to conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

The tech selling came despite a state-run newspaper saying the market had overreacted to the new guidance on food delivery platforms. Delivery giant Meituan fell as much as 3.7% Thursday. Kuaishou Technology and its peer Bilibili Inc. lost at least 4.8%.

Beijing’s sweeping crackdown has lasted for more than a year, wiping off around $1.6 trillion from technology stocks. The Hang Seng Tech Index has more than halved from its February 2021 peak.

A slew of recent measures that unnerved investors started Friday when Beijing required delivery platforms to cut fees. That was followed by authorities’ warnings against illegal fundraising schemes tied to the metaverse. Earlier this week, China’s anti-graft watchdog said the government held a meeting to draw lessons from an official with alleged ties to Jack Ma’s Ant Group.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.