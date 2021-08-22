(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 4.5%, the biggest jump since July, following a near 11% slump last week. JD Health International Inc. and Bilibili Inc. both gained about 10% in morning trading.

While many investors remain skittish over Beijing’s rapid crackdown on private industry, the recent selloff has created opportunities for some. The tech gauge’s slump took it into oversold territory on relative-strength charts that often trigger bargain hunting. Others are betting that Beijing’s moves will boost the economy and markets in the long term.

Even After $1.5 Trillion Rout, China Tech Traders See More Pain

“After another week of heavy selling, some rebound can be expected as much of the tech sector is beginning to look like value plays,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Volatility in the sector may ease as markets settle into the new reality of long-term reforms, but there is still quite a lot of uncertainty on the impact to the sector’s growth profile,” he added.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.