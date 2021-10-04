(Bloomberg) -- A benchmark tracking Chinese technology giants in Hong Kong slumped, on track for a new record low on Tuesday as a global tech selloff triggered by rising U.S. Treasury yields adds to concerns over Beijing’s regulatory crackdown.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped as much as 2.5% to slip below the previous record closing low on Aug. 20. The gauge, which counts Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as key members, is set for a fourth consecutive weekly decline.

The measure, officially launched in July last year, is down some 47% since its February peak and its members have lost about $1.4 trillion in market value, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

The tech sector was hit the hardest amid steps by Chinese authorities to tighten their grips on private enterprise to meet President Xi Jinping’s vision of “common prosperity.” Concerns of a global contagion from the potential collapse of indebted developer China Evergrande Group have added to the rout.

The worries unseated Hong Kong as Asia’s No. 2 market behind Japan in late July and pushed the financial center’s benchmark Hang Seng Index into a bear market in August. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has been this year’s worst-performing major stock gauge globally.

