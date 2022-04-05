(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks fell as traders returned from a break to face a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slid as much as 3.7% in early Wednesday trading after a one-day holiday, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. among the biggest decliners. In China, where stock markets opened for the first time this week, the CSI 300 Index was steady after opening lower.

The movements suggest downbeat sentiment prevails among traders even as Chinese regulators sought to defuse the risk of its firms getting delisted from American exchanges with a rule change proposal. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index also plunged 4.6% overnight, after a two-day rally of 12%.

Also worrying investors is Shanghai’s Covid outbreak, the nation’s worst to date, with harsh restriction measures hurting the outlook for growth. Economists have been rushing to cut China’s growth forecast as lockdowns and various curbs cover vast swathes of the nation.

“Valuations may improve for China ADRs following Chinese regulators’ draft proposal to allow foreign oversight of offshore listed companies, potentially reducing U.S. delisting risks,” wrote Marvin Chen, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “Yet, risks remain for the broader Chinese economy as Covid lockdowns prompt analysts to cut GDP and earnings forecasts, with the results season unable to ease worries.”

The selling also tracks a broader risk-off sentiment in Asia triggered by comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, who said the central bank will raise interest rates steadily while starting balance sheet reduction as soon as next month.

