(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped on Thursday after state media ratcheted up calls for a deepening of regulation of online platforms to tutoring firms.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 2.3%, inching closer toward the lowest since its official launch that was hit last month. Stocks tracked overnight weakness in the sector’s American depository receipts after South China Morning Post’s report that China’s scrutiny of video gaming content is getting stricter.

Sentiment took another blow as a government adviser wrote in a Thursday commentary in the official Economic Daily that the country should accelerate legislation at the national level covering the digital economy to ensure fair competition and innovation.

Rising U.S. bond yields will lead investors to demand higher return from equities, affecting valuations of growth stocks like Hong Kong’s tech shares, said CMB International Securities Ltd. strategist Daniel So. “The Chinese government has announced some more regulations including measures against gaming and online information regulation,” which also hurt sentiment, he said.

The commentaries by state-run media that point toward a likely further intensification of China’s crackdown on technology sector came at a time when investors are navigating a global energy crunch, a power crisis in the country, rising U.S. Treasury yields and possible contagion risks from developer China Evergrande Group’s potential default.

The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s mouthpiece, also carried an opinion piece calling for the government to strengthen its crackdown on after-school tutoring firms that have been evading regulation.

Online shopping platform operator JD.com Inc. slumped as much as 5.7% to lead declines in the index, while industry bellwether Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. also lost at least 2.4% each.

Internet game developer NetEase Inc. fell 6.3%, the most in three weeks, and food delivery service provider Meituan slid 3.4%.

