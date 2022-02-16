(Bloomberg) -- A yearlong slide in Chinese technology stocks that wiped out $1.5 trillion in market value may finally be ending as investors look beyond regulatory hurdles to focus on valuations.

Just 12 months ago, a rally that pushed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index to the highest level since a July 2020 inception started to unravel as traders raced to the exit over sky-high valuations and Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on private enterprise.

There are signs indicating that the rout may be nearing an end. Earnings estimates for the sector have been revised up 12% from a September bottom, while analyst target prices are implying robust returns. What’s more, the Hang Seng Tech Index is trading near its cheapest-ever valuation and outperforming offshore peers.

Here are some charts illustrating key valuation and fundamental data points at the anniversary of the peak for the Hang Seng Tech Index.

The Hang Seng Tech Index’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is trading near a record low, and is 21% below the historical average, according to Bloomberg data. Other valuation multiples, including price-to-sales and price-to-free cash flow ratios, are also hovering at historically low levels, suggesting buying opportunity.

The gauge has outperformed both the ChiNext Index, its smaller mainland peer, as well as the Nasdaq 100 since the start of 2022. Part of the divergence with the U.S. comes as investors dump rate-sensitive technology shares ahead of the Federal Reserve’s looming tightening. China’s ChiNext gauge of small caps, on the other hand, is struggling with cooling enthusiasm over green stocks following a double-digit rally last year.

Chinese Stocks Beating U.S. Peers on Rate Concerns: Tech Watch

Investors have grappled with uncertainty over the extent of Beijing’s clampdown on Chinese tech firms. But confidence over profitability has been improving in recent months, as seen by a 12% rise in the aggregate forward earnings estimate for the Hang Seng Tech Index, almost triple the pace for Nasdaq 100 stocks.

Bargain hunters have emerged. Half of the most popular ETFs that track Hong Kong-listed stocks have been ones that mirror the performance of tech shares listed in the city. The ChinaAMC Hengsheng Internet Science and Technology Industry ETF and ChinaAMC Hang Seng TECH ETF have drawn in nearly $840 million this year, Bloomberg data shows.

Read: Mainland Traders Lift Tencent, Meituan Stakes to 7-Month Highs

China tech bears are fading, with short-selling interest on video streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and delivery giant Meituan waning. Bets against Kuaishou - one of the most shorted stocks in Hong Kong previously and the biggest drag on the index in the past year - has fallen to about 4% of free float compared with 20% in mid 2021.

