(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech giants rebounded on Friday, tracking an overnight surge in their peers traded in the U.S., as investors snapped up some of this year’s most heavily battered stocks.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped as much as 4.4% on Friday amid thin trading volumes with Weimob Inc. and Bilibili Inc. among the top gainers. That followed the biggest rally in Chinese American depository receipts overnight since 2008, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index surging 9.4% as analysts cited short covering.

“The outlook for 2022 remains uncertain, especially during the first quarter because the regulatory risk is not totally over yet,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “As the rally was not due to any policy or fundamental changes,” a much stronger rally could trigger new short selling, he added.

Short interest accounted for 4.1% of outstanding shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s ADRs on Wednesday, near the highest since June 2020, according to IHS Markit data. In Hong Kong, cloud service provider Weimob is one of the most shorted stocks, with short interest making up 17% of its free float, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

The tech sector has been hammered this year by Beijing’s regulatory action on monopolistic and data security practices, with the Hang Seng tech measure halved from its February peak. While it’s uncertain whether the worst of China’s regulatory crackdown is behind, optimists point out that tech firms rushing to comply with new rules is promising.

READ: Tencent Hands Out $16 Billion of JD Stock in Crackdown-Led Shift

Alibaba rose as much as 9.2%, the biggest contributor to the Hang Seng Tech Index’s gain on Friday, while JD.com Inc. advanced 6.4%, the most in more than a month.

While some market watchers remain cautious about the industry’s earnings growth in 2022, others say that China’s renewed focus on propping up its slowing economic growth may divert some attention away from the regulatory onslaught on private enterprises. That should make some of the tech giants attractive again given low valuations.

“It seems important to have a focus on stability and growth in such an important year – and not restructuring or new regulations,” said Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific at HSBC Holdings Plc.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. and Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co. are the biggest decliners on the Hang Seng tech gauge this year, falling around 70% each.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.