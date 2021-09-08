(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares tumbled as regulators warned gaming companies against focusing solely on profit, underscoring the continued vulnerability of the nation’s stocks to policy risks.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 2.9%, extending declines to a second day and marking a pause in the rebound from its August low. NetEase Inc, Bililbili Inc. and Kuaishou Technology led declines, all dropping by more than 6%. Tencent Holdings Ltd. as down 4% as of 9:50 a.m. in Hong Kong.

Thursday’s pullback comes after regulators summoned officials from companies including Tencent and NetEase and warned of the need for stricter oversight of game promotion while deemphasizing the focus on profits.

READ: China Govt Agencies Summon Gaming Companies: Xinhua

“This demonstrates the risk for those attempting to call the bottom with so much uncertainty still hanging,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman. “I don’t think the overnight news is a big departure from that which we already knew, but the reaction clearly signifies the skittishness of investors around any regulatory news.”

The declines in stocks comes after weeks of buying by bargain hunters, which had delivered a tentative rebound. Yet some investors remain concerned that Chinese tech stocks remain vulnerable to further declines, even after the months-long rout.

READ: Big Bets in China From Tech to ‘Common Prosperity’

