(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slid in Hong Kong as investors rushed to offload shares amid concerns over Beijing’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory risks.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 6.9% on Tuesday, extending a 11% plunge in the previous session that was the worst since the index’s July 2020 inception. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were among the biggest drags.

The decline tracked the overnight slide in U.S.-listed Chinese firms as JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts labeled some internet names as “uninvestable”.

Weak sentiment toward Chinese tech has accelerated into fear in recent days as new regulatory developments including possible U.S. delisting alarmed investors. Beijing’s ties with Russia and a lockdown in China’s tech hub Shenzhen also added to risks.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 5.7% early Monday, while China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index dropped 2.9%. The rout has pushed the valuation of MSCI China Index versus its global peers to a record low.

China’s state-run papers are trying to talk up sentiment, a tactic that’s so far proved insufficient in stemming the selloff. The Chinese stock market will remain on a positive trend over the long term despite low investor confidence resulting from the conflict in Ukraine and the latest Covid-19 outbreak, China Securities Journal said in a commentary.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.