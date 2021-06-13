(Bloomberg) --

China told the U.S. to stop “shilly-shallying” in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal and move “decisively” to complete the thorough removal of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, according to a tweet by its embassy in Vienna.

Ambassador Wang Qun, who is representing China in multilateral talks in the Austrian capital aimed at restoring the 2015 accord, said world powers should also take “effective measures” to avoid a repeat of the U.S.’s exit from the agreement three years ago.

