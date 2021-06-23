(Bloomberg) -- Most base metals rose in London after China’s state reserves bureau said it would sell only relatively small quantities in its first release of stockpiles to cool prices.

Dipping into its metals reserves is probably the most tangible of China’s months-long efforts to tame commodities inflation. As such, the interventions, which are expected to run through the end of the year, will be closely watched as markers of Beijing’s ability to contain a rally that’s global in nature.

Copper and aluminum were hit hard when China’s plan to sell strategic reserves first emerged, but prices found support after the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said Tuesday that the first batch for release next month will include 20,000 tons of copper, 30,000 tons of zinc and 50,000 tons of aluminum. With the exception of zinc, the volumes look light compared with expectations, said Wang Yue, an analyst with Shanghai East Asia Futures.

While metals prices overnight were also helped by soothing words from the Federal Reserve on inflation, China’s policy makers will probably be prepared to recalibrate future offerings in light of the muted reaction.

“We believe that further state reserves will subsequently be released,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, said in an emailed note. “The market had apparently expected a larger quantity and appears relieved, with the result that prices have actually risen again quickly.”

It was always unlikely that the stockpiling agency would opt in the first instance to hose down bulls with a shockingly large amount of metal. The quantities held in state sheds are unknown, and while presumed to be vast, they are ultimately exhaustible and in need of replenishment.

Bloomberg Intelligence believes China’s moves to curb speculative demand for commodities more widely will be effective because gains have largely been driven by risk appetite rather than fundamentals. Glencore Plc boss Ivan Glasenberg, meanwhile, has sided with those who believe Beijing’s efforts to damp metals prices will ultimately be futile as the market responds to global stimulus demand.

Still, Beijing holds other cards. Chinese metals consumption should weaken through the summer, and manufacturing and credit growth are slowing. Most of the world’s aluminum is produced in China and capacity is still growing. For copper and zinc, more overseas ore is expected to arrive as the pandemic fades, alleviating any pockets of tightness in the market. And the Fed’s broadly hawkish tilt should be supportive to the dollar, which typically weakens commodities priced in that currency.

Investors have speculated that China is prepared to release 150,000 tons of zinc, 200,000 tons of copper and 500,000 tons of aluminum in several batches, said Wang at Shanghai East Asia Futures.

“Volumes for future releases will differ, based on our understanding,” he said. “Given the big chunk of copper reserves that the country holds, we’re very likely to see much higher volumes coming to the market when needed.”

Copper prices rose 0.5% to $9,351.50 a ton in London, extending a 1.3% gain seen Tuesday after the reserve sales were announced. Aluminum fell 0.3%, paring Tuesday’s 0.9% gain, while other metals rose.

