The global economy -- already struggling with war in Ukraine and the stagflation risks it’s fanning -- is bracing for greater disruption as China scrambles to contain its worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began An extended conflict between Russia and Ukraine would hit the U.S. economy broadly, with all 50 states affected by the fallout, according to an analysis by Moody’s Analytics

U.S. rent inflation reached yet another record in January, fueled by red-hot markets such as Miami U.S. inflation could end the year at 6.8%, according to Bloomberg Economics

A backlog of work permit applications at the underfunded U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has left hundreds of immigrants in limbo

Look at inflation rates, and the biggest economies of North and South America appear to be in the same ballpark. Look at interest rates, and they might as well be on different planets The Brazilian currency’s recent strength may indicate a “sustained relative improvement in sentiment toward” the country, according to Bloomberg Economics

Russia’s economy is fraying, its currency has collapsed, and its debt is junk. Next up is a potential default that could cost investors billions and shut the country out of most funding markets

