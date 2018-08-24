China Three Gorges Gets Approval for 400MW Offshore Wind Farm

(Bloomberg) -- China Three Gorges New Energy Co., a state-owned clean energy developer, received approval to build a 400 megawatt offshore wind farm in the nation’s southern province of Guangdong.

The Yangjiang project will include 73 turbines with a capacity of 5.5 megawatts each, the company said in an Aug. 22 statement on its website. The farm is expected to generate 1.49 billion kilowatthours of electricity annually once it comes online by the end of 2020.

The company earlier obtained approval for two offshore wind farms totaling 600 megawatts in the same province.

