(Bloomberg) -- US relations with China are likely in the worst state since former President Richard Nixon’s historic trip in 1972 helped re-establish diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing, according to Nicholas Burns, the current American ambassador to the Asian nation.

“This might be the lowest moment since then,” Burns told the Utah Valley University’s China Challenge Summit via video from Beijing on Thursday. “We have seemingly unremitting competition between us.”

The ambassador’s frank comments came as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Singapore for a regional security forum that will include a meeting with a top Chinese defense official.

Noting the “profound divisions” between the US and China on everything from economics and technology to security and human rights, Burns said that Beijing was “pushing out for power militarily against the United States” and allies including Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Americans believe China isn’t playing by the rules on economics and trade, Burns said, adding that there is intense competition between the world’s two largest economies on the key industries of the future, including artificial intelligence and biotechnology. Burns said that commercial competition was fair, “but the Chinese are seeking to militarize many of these technologies, and that presents a real challenge to us.”

Burns also criticized China for repressive policies in Hong Kong, where he said Beijing has “snuffed out” all remaining freedoms, and in Xinjiang, where he reiterated US accusations that Chinese actions amount to genocide. China has rejected criticism of its policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang as unwarranted interference in its internal affairs.

