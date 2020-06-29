(Bloomberg) -- China moved to further deepen its economic ties to Hong Kong, allowing two-way cross border purchases of wealth products at the same time as authorities in Beijing push to quell dissent in the former British colony.

Regulators on Monday announced the kick off of a long anticipated program dubbed wealth management connect, which will allow Hong Kong residents and people in Macau and southern China to place accumulated cash across the border. Cross-boundary remittance under the program will be handled in a “closed-loop” through the bundling of designated remittance and investment accounts, the People’s Bank of China said in a joint statement with the monetary authorities of Hong Kong and Macau.

Fund flows under the northbound and southbound connect will be subject to aggregate and individual investor quotas, according to the statement. The date of a formal launch and other details will be separately announced.

Hong Kong has been gripped by political turmoil over the past year amid growing calls for democracy. The wealth connect announcement comes as lawmakers are meeting in Beijing to discuss a new security law, which would bar subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces in the financial hub. A vote could come Tuesday morning, the day before the anniversary of the city’s handover to China in 1997, Now TV News reported.

Authorities have sought to reassure investors that Hong Kong will remain a stable place to invest amid speculation over capital outflows. While there has been no sign of an exodus, Hong Kong’s rich are increasingly hedging their bets amid the worst economic and political crises since the handover.

Beijing has also pledged commitment to the city’s status as a finance hub. Mainland investors boosted share purchases over the past months through the so-called stock connect link while a number of high-profile Chinese firms listed shares in Hong Kong.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has lobbied for more financial integration, telling Chinese officials that the city should become a global hub for private wealth and a more prominent offshore Renminbi center. The city should be “promoting greater connectivity” between its financial markets and mainland China’s, she said earlier this month.

In May, the nation’s financial regulators unveiled a sweeping plan to facilitate cross-border transactions and investments between Hong Kong, Macau and cities in southern China. Policy makers are seeking to turn the so-called Greater Bay Area into a high-tech megalopolis to rival California’s Silicon Valley.

