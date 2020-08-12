(Bloomberg) -- China has taken a fresh step to rein in debt growth among the nation’s property developers, amid signs that a strong housing market recovery has prompted policy makers to refocus on risk prevention.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, an influential body in the nation’s vast interbank market, has issued new guidelines that allow residential property developers to apply for new bonds that can only be used for debt refinancing, according to people familiar with the matter, citing guidelines from NAFMII.

In addition, the proposed size of any new bond mustn’t exceed 85% of the total outstanding debt that the issuer needs to repay, said the people who are not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. Developers had previously been able to use proceeds from bond sales to repay all due debts or for other purposes.

The rules apply only to bonds sold in the interbank market, which is the main bond trading venue. The new rules took effect after Aug. 10., said the people.

The latest curb on debt refinancing came after China’s housing market staged a remarkable comeback from a dearth of activity during the virtual economic shutdown in the immediate aftermath of the virus outbreak. Home prices in the country rose at the fastest pace in 10 months in June, prompting some local authorities to roll out fresh housing curbs.

Top policy makers also have reiterated in recent weeks that the property sector won’t be used as short-term stimulus to shore up the economy.

NAFMII officials have yet to respond to an emailed request for comment.

