(Bloomberg) -- China is tightening controls on independent content creators in its latest regulatory guidelines for tech companies.

Online platforms must take timely action to monitor and suspend user accounts that spread false information or weigh in on hot-button topics in a harmful manner, among other steps required by the Cyberspace Administration of China in a notice published on Monday. The thirteen guidelines, which were dated from last week, did not outline specifics about the type of content that would be considered illegal or harmful, but said that it is the responsibility of platform providers to strengthen their management of these so-called self-media accounts.

Among the enumerated requirements are better verification of accounts and labeling of rumors or controversial content, and streamlining the algorithm to promote more content that dispels rumors. The document directs platform operators to strictly verify content creators producing information in realms including finance, education, media and public health.

This comes after China released draft guidelines on Friday requiring online service providers to clamp down on cyberbullying content, under threat of fines that can be levied under existing laws for online security and personal data protection. It’s the latest in a string of measures from the CAC to tighten the reins over tech platforms including those from Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance Ltd. and the Twitter-like Weibo.

