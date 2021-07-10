(Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies which hold the data of more than 1 million users must apply for cybersecurity approval when seeking overseas listings, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The new rule is required because of the risk that such data and personal information could be “affected, controlled, and maliciously exploited by foreign governments,” the regulator said in a statement on Saturday. The cybersecurity review will also look into the potential national security risks from overseas IPOs, it said.

