China to Allow Couples to Have Three Children to Boost Births

(Bloomberg) -- China will allow all couples to have a third child in a bid to arrest an aging population and shrinking birthrate that threatens the country’s long-term economic prospects.

The Politburo also stressed that China will properly implement the delay in the retirement age, according to the statement from Xinhua News Agency on Monday. President Xi Jinping presided over the meeting.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.