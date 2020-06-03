Jun 3, 2020
China to Allow More Foreign Airlines to Resume Inbound Flights
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China will allow more foreign airlines to resume inbound flights, after the U.S. threatened to cut access for China-based airlines.
- Foreign airlines excluded in an earlier plan for inbound flights to China can operate one international commercial passenger flight to the country per week starting June 8, China’s Civil Aviation Administration says in a statement.
- NOTE: All American carriers were banned from running commercial passenger flights to China, according a previous Covid-19 control measure announced in March
- A circuit breaker will be introduced after more international flights are allowed
- If 5 passengers on the same flight have tested positive for coronavirus in nucleic acid tests, the route will be suspended for a week
- If 10 tested positive, the route will be halted for 4 weeks
- NOTE: U.S. to Curb Chinese Airlines’ Access, Stoking Trade Tension (2)
