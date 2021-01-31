(Bloomberg) -- China aims to strengthen and improve law enforcement in the anti-monopoly sector as part of efforts to build a market system with high standards, according to an action plan from top authorities.

China “resolutely” opposes monopolies and unfair competition, and the government will step up regulation in newly-emerged sectors such as platform companies and the “sharing economy,” according to the plan jointly released by the general offices of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council.

Authorities will improve rules to identify monopolistic platform companies and regulate consumer data collection and use, according to the plan. The government will also roll out guidelines to help Chinese companies meet antitrust rules overseas.

Other key points of the action plan include:

Stepping up oversight of China’s capital market and a strict implementation of delisting rules

Allowing pension funds and insurance companies to boost share of equities in their investment portfolios

Further reducing the negative list for foreign investments

Supporting privately-owned and foreign-invested financial institutions to be lead underwriters of non-financial bonds on China’s interbank market

Boosting monitoring of commodity and capital market risks, and drafting contingency plans to deal with major shocks

