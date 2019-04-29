1h ago
China to Boost Europe, Trade Talks, A Data-Heavy Week: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- A China rebound will “notably” boost euro area growth this year, Goldman Sachs analysts project
- Still talking. The U.S. and China are back to the negotiating table, but with huge sticking points amid efforts to garner a trade deal; meanwhile, Taiwan’s cashing in on their trade war
- Clash of titans. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has fallen further behind its regional rival China
- Three things we learned from last week’s Belt and Road forum
- For guidance on its current situation, the Federal Reserve might look to its 1995-96 playbook
- The IMF is warning that 50 percent inflation could be in Iran’s future if U.S. sanctions hold
- Waiting game. It’s only a matter of time before a rate cut in the Philippines, the central bank governor said in an interview
- Here’s more on what to expect in the global economy this week
