A China rebound will “notably” boost euro area growth this year, Goldman Sachs analysts project

Still talking. The U.S. and China are back to the negotiating table, but with huge sticking points amid efforts to garner a trade deal; meanwhile, Taiwan’s cashing in on their trade war

Clash of titans. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has fallen further behind its regional rival China

Three things we learned from last week’s Belt and Road forum

For guidance on its current situation, the Federal Reserve might look to its 1995-96 playbook

The IMF is warning that 50 percent inflation could be in Iran’s future if U.S. sanctions hold

Waiting game. It’s only a matter of time before a rate cut in the Philippines, the central bank governor said in an interview

Here’s more on what to expect in the global economy this week

