Premier Li Keqiang said China will increase support for agriculture in spring, in an effort to ensure the nation’s “stable and healthy” economic development, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

China will ensure adequate supplies of fertilizers and other goods used in farming, and stabilize their prices, Li said in written remarks to a national agriculture meeting held Sunday, according to Xinhua. China seeks full-year grain output of above 650m tons to ensure foood security, Li said.

At the meeting held in the eastern province of Shandong, Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said that China must meet agricultural production goals, stabilize sown areas of grain and expand production of soybean and oil plants, Xinhua said.

Hu urged to press ahead with mechanization in agriculture and accelerate research and development in related machinery, according to Xinhua.

