(Bloomberg) -- China will keep expanding policy support to encourage the construction of large-scale renewable energy projects in an effort to boost the country’s clean power fleet and reach its ambitious climate targets.

The government warned about the slow construction of grid connection and energy storage infrastructure, which are part of plans for a massive renewable power buildout mainly in inland deserts, according to a statement by the National Energy Administration. The authorities urged relevant parties to ensure that the projects start generating on time.

China already has the world’s largest fleet of renewable generation, and plans to boost that with about 455 gigawatts of wind and solar in mainly desert areas, with the first batch of almost 100 gigawatts under construction. The country had 426 gigawatts of solar and 376 gigawatts of wind capacity at the end of March.

