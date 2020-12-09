(Bloomberg) -- China will start collecting extra duties on Australian wine from Friday, further ratcheting up tensions with Australia and handing another blow to a local industry already hit by tariffs last month.

Anti-subsidy tariffs of between 6.3%-6.4% will be charged on the wine imports, starting Dec. 11, China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement Thursday. That comes on top of anti-dumping tariffs of 107.1%-212.1% which were imposed last month.

