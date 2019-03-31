China to Continue With Tariff Suspension on U.S. Autos, Parts

(Bloomberg) -- China will continue to suspend retaliatory tariffs on U.S. autos and car parts from April 1.

The end date for the suspension may be given at a later date, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website. It added that China hopes to continue talking with the U.S. about trade issues and to make efforts to end trade conflicts.

In December, China said it would remove the retaliatory duty on automobiles imported from the U.S., a move that was aimed at defusing trade tensions. A 25 percent tariff imposed on vehicles as a tit-for-tat measure was scrapped starting Jan. 1.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency recently said that negotiators from the two countries have made “new progress” in negotiations as they discussed the wording of an agreement designed to resolve the trade dispute.

