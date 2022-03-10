(Bloomberg) -- China will double the yuan trading band for the ruble amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets.

The currency pair will be allowed to trade 10% around the fixing rate starting March 11 to meet demand for market development, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System said in a statement. That compares with a previous limit of 5%.

The change shows how global financial institutions are attempting to cope with the ruble’s volatility, as Russia is increasingly cut off from markets after it invaded Ukraine. The yuan hit a record high against the ruble last week, with some Chinese banks suspending trading of the currency pair.

The volatility has led to waning interest to trade the currency pair, with the gap between the bid-ask price hitting a record 152 pips on March 3. The latest move suggests China is attempting to keep trading open with Russia, which is seen as a strategic partner.

Total bilateral trade between the two countries was valued at $112 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the International Monetary Fund.

The yuan-ruble fixing rate released by the PBOC on Thursday stood at 21.6, a record.

Read: Yuan’s Record Surge Against Ruble Is a Shadow Sanction for Trade

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.