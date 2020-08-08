(Bloomberg) --

China’s Ministry of Commerce will expand policy support for exporters as the global environment in the second half remains challenging for such companies, Xinhua reported.

The country’s foreign trade environment will become more complex and the ministry will promote the introduction and implementation of preferential policies including those on export tax rebates and credit lines, the report said, citing Commerce Minister Zhong Shan. Authorities will try to expand the policies to benefit more companies, Zhong was cited as saying.

Global cross-border investment has slumped due to the coronavirus outbreak, but “smart foreign investors” won’t give up on the China market, Zhong said in a separate Xinhua report.

