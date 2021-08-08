(Bloomberg) -- China will initiate a warning guidance system for hog breeders that will encourage them to make changes to their population of sows in an attempt to maintain sustainable output of the meat.

The government aims to keep nationwide breeding sows at around 43 million, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday. That could translate to pork production of 55 million tons, an annual supply deemed “normal,” it said.

Lethal African swine fever caused a dramatic outbreak in China in 2018. Within a year, roughly half the nation’s herd of more than 400 million pigs had been wiped out -- more than the entire annual output of the U.S. and Brazil combined -- leading to rocketing prices and unprecedented imports. There was a resurgence of the disease earlier this year.

China had encountered four major fluctuations in hog production since 2009, the ministry said, adding they all occurred when changes in monthly herd numbers surpassed 5%. Maintaining the herd population is key to countering changes in hog supply fluctuations, it said in a Q&A statement detailing on a recent government plan.

Under the new guidance warning system, China will encourage breeders to replenish productive sows or eliminate low-producing ones when year-on-yearchanges in monthly herd numbers surpass 5%. Should monthly herd numbers fall by 10% from the previous year or if breeding farms lose money for more than three months, China will urge the local government to start rescue measures in a timely manner, the ministry said.

