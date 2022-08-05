Aug 5, 2022
China to Halt Climate, Military Talks With US Over Pelosi Trip
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China announced it would halt cooperation with the US in a number of areas following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, including working-level talks on climate change and defense.
The eight measures, unveiled in a statement on Friday, include:
- Halting climate talks
- Canceling dialogue with military leaders
- Canceling working meeting with US Defense Department
- Canceling meetings with the US over maritime safety
- Halting cooperation on fighting crime
- Halting working meetings on repatriating illegal immigrants
- Halting judicial cooperation
- Halting cooperation on combatting drugs
China had earlier announced unspecified sanctions on Pelosi.
