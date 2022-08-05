(Bloomberg) -- China announced it would halt cooperation with the US in a number of areas following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, including working-level talks on climate change and defense.

The eight measures, unveiled in a statement on Friday, include:

  • Halting climate talks
  • Canceling dialogue with military leaders
  • Canceling working meeting with US Defense Department
  • Canceling meetings with the US over maritime safety
  • Halting cooperation on fighting crime
  • Halting working meetings on repatriating illegal immigrants
  • Halting judicial cooperation
  • Halting cooperation on combatting drugs

China had earlier announced unspecified sanctions on Pelosi.

