China to Halt Climate, Military Talks With US Over Pelosi Trip

(Bloomberg) -- China announced it would halt cooperation with the US in a number of areas following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, including working-level talks on climate change and defense.

The eight measures, unveiled in a statement on Friday, include:

Halting climate talks

Canceling dialogue with military leaders

Canceling working meeting with US Defense Department

Canceling meetings with the US over maritime safety

Halting cooperation on fighting crime

Halting working meetings on repatriating illegal immigrants

Halting judicial cooperation

Halting cooperation on combatting drugs

China had earlier announced unspecified sanctions on Pelosi.

