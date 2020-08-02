(Bloomberg) -- China is sending mainland technicians and medical experts to Hong Kong to help the city boost testing for coronavirus and build a makeshift “cabin hospital” for Covid-19 patients amid a worsening outbreak in the territory.

More than 60 laboratory technicians from Guangdong province will be sent to Hong Kong at the request of its government, China’s National Health Commission said in a statement on its website on Saturday, adding that authorities are ready to provide more mainland resources and support “at any time.”

State broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday that all 7.5 million Hong Kong residents will receive free virus testing, without citing sources. The report also estimated the testing could be completed within “a few days.”

Six medics from Wuhan, where the virus outbreak first occurred, will also be sent to Hong Kong to help build a mobile hospital to admit patients with mild symptoms, the commission said.

Hong Kong recorded 125 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the 11th day in a row that the city’s daily caseload exceeded 100. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Friday the key Legislative Council election scheduled for September will be postponed for a year, due to the recent virus surge.

