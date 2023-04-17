(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese military planned to conduct “major military activities” in the Yellow Sea, the country’s maritime agency said, without elaborating on the nature of the plans.

The exercises will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, the Maritime Safety Administration said in a statement Monday. The agency warned mariners against entering waters off the coast of Shandong province, an area that is the site of frequent military drills and well away from the territory of the US’s regional security partners.

China has ramped military and aerospace activities off its coast in recent days amid simmering tensions with Taiwan and the US. China similarly declared an area north of the democratically run island off limits Sunday due what it said was the risk of falling debris from the launch of a weather satellite.

Tensions over Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be part of China, are especially heightened after President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, prompting the Chinese military to conduct drills in the area. Beijing restricted flights and shipping around Taiwan in August as it held military exercises to protest a visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

