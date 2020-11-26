(Bloomberg) -- China will impose anti-dumping deposits on Australian wine from this weekend, in the latest sign of deteriorating trade tensions between the two nations.

The anti-dumping deposits will take effect Nov. 28 and range from 107.1 to 212.1%, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Friday.

Australia is the world’s most China-dependent developed economy and deteriorating diplomatic ties with Beijing have led to a string of its commodities exports being targeted. Australian wine has already been piling up in the country after China announced two trade probes earlier this year.

