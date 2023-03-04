(Bloomberg) -- China needs to increase its defense spending to meet “complex security challenges” and “fulfill its responsibility as a major country,” Wang Chao, spokesman for the annual National People’s Congress legislative session, said at a press conference in Beijing Saturday.

Wang didn’t give a specific number of China’s defense spending planned for this year, as China will release its overall fiscal budget, including defense spending, Sunday morning when the annual NPC session kicks off.

Increases in China’s defense spending have been “appropriate and reasonable” in past years, Wang said, adding that defense spending as a share of China’s gross domestic product has been basically stable for many years, and the percentage is lower than global average.

“The future of China is closely connected with the future of the world. China’s military modernization will not be a threat to any country, and it is a positive power to ensure regional stability and world peace instead,” Wang said.

The annual legislative session will close on the morning of March 13, he said.

