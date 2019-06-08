(Bloomberg) -- China will create a technology-management mechanism and restrict some exports, according to the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily.

“Based on what I know, China is building a management mechanism to protect China’s key technologies,” Hu Xijin said in a tweet, without saying how he got the information. “This is a major step to improve its system, and also a move to counter the U.S. crackdown. Once it takes effect, some technology exports to the U.S. will be subject to the control.”

Hu regularly tweets on China’s international affairs, often citing authoritative sources without identifying them. While the Global Times doesn’t necessarily reflect the view of Chinese leaders, Hu has said the paper voices opinions that official sources can’t.

The U.S. government has moved to curb Huawei Technologies Co.’s ability to sell equipment in the U.S. and buy parts from suppliers there, potentially crippling one of China’s most successful global companies. That step has helped broaden the tariff war into a wider confrontation between China and the U.S., at a time when negotiations between the two sides have broken down.

China said last week it would establish a list of so-called “unreliable” entities it says damage the interests of domestic companies, a sweeping order that could potentially affect thousands of foreign firms.

