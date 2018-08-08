China to match U.S. tariffs on US$16B of imports from Aug. 23

China said it will begin imposing 25 per cent duties on an additional US$16 billion of American goods immediately after U.S. levies take effect, making good on its pledge to retaliate in kind.

Customs will begin collecting the duties on the products from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 23, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The U.S. announced earlier this week that its own tariffs on US$16 billion of Chinese goods would start that day. The Chinese list covers coal, oil, chemicals and some medical equipment.

The U.S. levied 25 per cent duties on US$34 billion in Chinese goods on July 6, prompting swift in-kind retaliation from Beijing.

That total could soon increase. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office is reviewing tariffs on a further US$200 billion in Chinese imports and those duties could start once a comment period ends on Sept. 6. In response, China has threatened up to 25 per cent tariffs on US$60 billion in American imports.

While trade tensions are being ratcheting up, China’s trade surplus with the U.S. stood at US$28.1 billion in July, close to the record-high in June, data released Wednesday showed.