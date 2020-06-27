(Bloomberg) -- China plans to offer brokerage licenses to commercial banks, Caixin reported, as the country is trying to foster “aircraft-carrier sized” brokerages amid the opening up of its finance market to global firms.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission may select at least two big-sized commercial banks to pilot the establishment of brokerage businesses, according to a report from Caixin, citing a source it didn’t identify.

The CSRC said late last year that it wanted to create investment banks of an “aircraft-carrier size” to compete, as well as promote an international expansion of its brokerage industry.

In a recent move, China is in talks to merge the two biggest state-owned brokerages -- Citic Securities Co. and CSC Financial Co. -- according to people familiar with the plans.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.