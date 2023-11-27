(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pledged it will press banks to lower their real lending rates amid concerns that deflation has effectively pushed up borrowing costs in price-adjusted terms.

The People’s Bank of China also said it will guide banks to coordinate their lending so as to smooth out volatility in credit growth between year-end and the start of the year. Banks typically ramp up lending activity soon after the turn of the calendar year.

Chinese banks have been confronted with shrinking profit margins that have left them wary of reducing their lending rates unless they can also cut the rates paid out on savings.

In its third-quarter monetary policy report, published on Monday, the PBOC also played down concerns about deflation. The consumer price index has been flat lately mainly thanks to a high base of comparison in pork prices last year, the PBOC said. Momentum is building for prices to rise again, according to the central bank, which anticipates that inflation readings will return to normal after keeping at a low level in the near term.

The world’s second-largest economy has been faced with deepening deflation pressures, in sharp contrast with much of the developed world, in recent months. That’s stoked concerns that real debt burdens will rise, undermining growth.

Consumer price changes dipped back below zero in October, while a weak labor market is adding to economic challenges. Meanwhile, the central bank has only cut policy rates moderately — by a total of 25 basis points this year — raising concerns that inflation-adjusted borrowing costs stayed elevated.

The central bank also called on observers not read too much into single-month credit data, as the structure of lending is changing along with the economy. New credit is flowing into strategic sectors such as tech and manufacturing, while the share of property and local governments’ financing platforms in overall credit is falling, the PBOC said.

Economists expect the PBOC to wait until early next year to lower policy rates after two cuts this year, according to a recent Bloomberg survey.

--With assistance from Evelyn Yu.

