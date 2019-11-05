China to Raise €4 Billion in Its First Euro Debt Sale in 15 Years

(Bloomberg) -- China will price four billion euros ($4.4 billion) of bonds across three tranches in the nation’s first debt sale in the currency for 15 years.

Investor orders surpassed 19.5 billion euros, including 3.7 billion euros of joint lead manager interest, according to a person familiar with the matter, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

The sale of notes due in seven, 12 and 20 years is expected to price later on Tuesday.

