China to Restore Didi to App Stores Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Regulators are also finishing up their probes into data security at two other firms, Full Truck Alliance Co. and online recruitment platform Kanzhun Ltd., the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the discussion. Agencies including the Cyberspace Administration of China told executives from the three companies of their plan during meetings last week, the Journal added.

The three companies are expected to face financial penalties, including a relatively large fine for Didi, the report cited some of the people as saying. Didi representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

