(Bloomberg) -- China’s top legislative body will hold a meeting to discuss official personnel changes, the state television reported, as investors await clarity on the new central bank governor and the whereabouts of its foreign minister.

The standing committee of the National People’s Congress will review matters related to appointments and removals as well as a draft amendment of the Criminal Law on Tuesday, according a report by CCTV on Monday. The report didn’t give details on what personnel matters would be discussed.

China earlier named Pan Gongsheng as the central bank’s new Communist Party chief, putting him in line to be the next governor. The unexplained month-long absence of Foreign Minister Qin Gang has also fueled speculation about his future in that role.

Appointments and removals of Chinese ministers and the central bank governor need approval from the NPC or its standing committee.

