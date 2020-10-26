(Bloomberg) -- China will impose unspecified sanctions on defense contractors Lockheed Martin Corp., a unit of Boeing Co. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. after the U.S. approved an arms sale to Taiwan last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday.

“In order to uphold national interests we decide to take necessary measures, and we will impose sanctions on U.S. entities,” Zhao said at a press briefing in Beijing. He mentioned “Boeing Defense” would be among those sanctioned.

The State Department last week approved $1.8 billion in new arms for Taiwan and submitted the package to Congress for a final review.

In July, China had announced sanctions on Lockheed Martin for a previous arms sale to Taiwan.

