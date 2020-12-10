(Bloomberg) -- China will sanction some members of the U.S. Congress and place restrictions on travel to Hong Kong and Macau for American diplomats in retaliation for measures taken by the Trump administration, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said Thursday.

Hua was responding to a question about countermeasures in response to U.S. sanctions on members of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature, over measures that have targeted pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

Hua didn’t provide specific names of those sanctioned, but said they included people in the executive and legislative branches as well as non-government organizations. China would revoke visa-free entry to Hong Kong and Macau for U.S. diplomatic passport holders, Hua told a regular briefing in Hong Kong.

